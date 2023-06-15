Red Swamp Crayfish are highly invasive, illegal to import alive in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is reminding the public and seafood distribution companies that importing and having live red swamp crayfish (also known as Procambarus clarkii, crawfish, or Louisiana crawfish, is prohibited by Illinois law.
“Red swamp crayfish compete aggressively with native species for food and habitat, and they’ve been known to cause structural damage to property. In fact, they are considered one of the most invasive species of crayfish in the world,” said Illinois Conservation Police Officer Brandon Fehrenbacher, who oversees the IDNR Office of Law Enforcement Invasive Species Unit. “These crayfish spread by escaping from live crawfish boils and from fishermen illegally using them as bait.”
The regulations only prohibit the importing and sale of the live species, as it is considered highly invasive to Illinois waterways.
Any individuals and businesses that import, sell or possess live crawfish in Illinois are subject to fines and penalties under state law (515 ILCS 5/5-25).
Instead, Illinois residents should order frozen or steamed crawfish for their culinary needs.
Red swamp crawfish are harmful to the environment if released.
They burrow into the soil around dams, irrigation systems, and levees, causing severe and costly structural damage.
Red swamp crawfish also destroy nesting grounds of aquatic species, compete with other fish and crayfish species for food and resources, and prey on the eggs of other Illinois aquatic life.
There are four native crayfish species that are legal to import and have alive:
- White River crayfish
- Papershell crayfish
- Northern crayfish
- Devil crayfish
These species are not commonly used by the food industry.
To learn more about protecting Illinois waterways from the spread of invasive species, visit https://www.transportzero.org/.