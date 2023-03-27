Red Cross sends volunteers to Mississippi following tornadoes

ROCKFORD — Several tornadoes came through the Southeast region of the country this past weekend and volunteers and staff members from the American Red Cross are heading to the area to help, including some from the Stateline.
One of the towns that experienced the storm was Amory, Mississippi.
13 WREX's sister station, WTVA-TV, in Tupelo, Mississippi, gave us a look into some of the damage in Amory and shares what it was like being in the area as the storm came through.
"I could not get up this road early Saturday morning. So, I literally had to walk about two miles down this road to my sister-in-law's house where I caught a ride with her and met my wife and then went home," WTVA-TV's Main Anchor and Assistant News Director, Craig Ford, said.
Ford also said the community has been receiving plenty of help through this hard time.
"We've seen a lot of outside help come in not just for power crews, from nonprofits, of course the Red Cross, our local United Way and ever since early Saturday morning we've had a lot of people come by dropping off water, offering all sorts of aid," Ford said.
The American Red Cross is one of the organizations providing help and said their plan is continuing to change as the damage is assessed.
"In Illinois, we have a couple people going. This is a continual call out for help, especially as this is a developing situation. There was more severe weather last night so it's kind of constantly changing. So far we've sent over 100 volunteers from nationwide. We'll probably double that within this week and there's about a handful of us going from the Illinois region." Mara Thompson, the Communication Manager at the Red Cross of Illinois said.
The Red Cross also provided a way for people to help at home as well.
"This is a developing situation and we are having volunteers from all across the country go to help out. We don't totally know what we're going to walk into yet and so we likely will be sending more volunteers," Thompson said. "And if you're sitting there watching this and wondering if there's any way you can help out, the best way is through donations and you can do that by either calling 1-800-RED CROSS or going to redcross.org."
The American Red Cross has opened two shelters in Mississippi and provided over 3,000 meals of as March 27.