Red Cross of Northwest Illinois advises families to make emergency preparedness plans

The Red Cross of Northwest Illinois provides safety tips for individuals and families to stay safe during spring severe weather, which often brings thunderstorms, tornadoes and flooding.
Information on what to do before, during, and after any severe weather events can be found on redcross.org or by downloading the free Red Cross Emergency App.
Take steps now to be ready if a weather emergency threatens your community. Planning is the key.
- Get a kit
- Have a three-day supply of non-perishable food and water — one gallon per person, per day for drinking and hygiene purposes
- Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio if possible)
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- First aid kit, medications, and medical items
- Copies of important documents (proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)
- Extra cash
- Make a plan
- Talk with household members about what you would do during emergencies
- Plan what to do in case you are separated, and choose two places to meet — one right outside your home in case of a sudden emergency such as a fire, and another outside your neighborhood in case you cannot return home or are asked to evacuate
- Choose a contract person from out out of the area and make sure all household members have this person's phone number and email address. It may be easier to call long-distance or text if local phone lines are down or overloaded
- Let everyone in the household know where emergency information and supplies are kept
- Practice evacuating your home twice a year. Drive your planned evacuation route and plot alternate routes on a map in case main roads are impassable
- If you must evacuate, also make arrangements for pets. Keep a phone list of "pet-friendly" motels/hotels and animal shelters that are along evacuation routes
- Be informed
- Know the risks where you live, work, learn, and play
- Arm yourself with information on what to do in case an emergency occurs — emergencies like fires and blackouts can happen anywhere, so everyone should be prepared for them
- Find out how you would receive information from local officials in the event of an emergency
- Learn first aid, CPR, and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) so you have the skills to respond in an emergency before help arrives, especially during a disaster when emergency crews may be delayed