Recovery resident rebuilding her life through creativity

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the last seven years, the remade production classes at Rockford Rescue Mission have been vital in helping residents get their lives back.
But the road to recovery is never an easy one.
For life recovery resident Cathy Larson it was a struggle.
"I had no hope," said Larson.
At times she was hanging onto life by a single thread.
"It was a struggle everyday."
Before she was rebuilding her life at the production shop, Larson didn't know if she'd make it another day.
"I had a heroin addiction," Larson says. "I was slowly killing myself."
The days were dark, but began to brighten up when Larson arrived at Rockford Rescue Mission two-months ago.
"Most of all being here and getting hope and getting God in my life," said Larson. "Just having that hope is amazing."
She is currently getting her life back on the right foot in the Mission's remade production class. Where residents rebuild furniture and decorations.
Reminding Larson she is someone who has gifts to showcase to the community.
"It just lets me know that I have other characteristics and I'm not just an addict," said Larson. "I am a person that can do other things."
Becoming a stronger version of herself with the positivity of her peers.
"They just have so much hope and I thrive off that," said Larson.
Forever thankful to the Mission for giving her a new beginning in life.
"If you need help, just come in and ask," said Larson. "It's amazing what this program will do and change your life. That's the biggest thing. It saved my life."
Building a new chapter, bright with hope and happiness.
The most recent items made from the class will be on sale April 1 and 2 at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Nettie's Mercantile. All profits go back into the mission.