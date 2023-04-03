Recovery efforts in Rockford underway in preparation for potential weather threat Tuesday

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the following areas, Boone and Winnebago. * WHEN...Until 530 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Underpasses may be flooded. Roads and streets may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 148 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain continuing. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, with the heaviest amounts near Roscoe and Rockton. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible with these storms. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Candlewick Lake, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Capron, Timberlane, Seward, Caledonia, Harrison and Shirland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. &&