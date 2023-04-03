Recovery efforts in Rockford underway in preparation for potential weather threat Tuesday

ROCKFORD - Recovery efforts are taking place across the City of Rockford in preparation for another potential wave of severe weather.
Homes near the intersection of Guilford Road and Park View Avenue were heavily impacted by the storm. Many homes in the area were without power and some have taken severe damage to rooftops.
As workers continue to clear debris and make what repairs they can hope to prepare these homeowners for what could be another damaging storm on Tuesday.
“Now that they are finally getting a lot of the trees cleaned up we are able to get tarps on to cover those holes so with the weather coming tomorrow so there not going to get more rain and cause more damage,” said Jeff Court, owner of Summit Restoration roofing.
Eisenhower Middle School in Rockford also had some debris from the storm spreading debris across the property and even damaging the sign in front of the school.
The school did lose power on Friday night however thanks to a generator inside the facility power was restored.
With the possibility of another wave of inclement weather Rockford Public Schools, Director Of Facilities, Wilson Bailey says they are choosing to be proactive.
“When we are anticipating some kind of severe weather event a lot of it is just making sure that we have people in the building watching making sure that we are checking spaces that where have had problems in the past,” said Bailey.
Com Ed was also working within that area of Rockford today to restore power to nearby homes.