Recommendation to change a Roscoe commercial development into multi-residential moves forward

ROSCOE (WREX) — The Village of Roscoe Board voted to move forward Tuesday night on zoning change that could bring more than a hundred families to the area.
A tied vote moves the recommendation to change the current development space on Roscoe Road from commercial to multi-family residential to full village board. Village trustees are divided but many community members are on the same page.
Residents on Goosedown Drive in Roscoe are nervous for what could come next-door.
"We are not opposed to doing something with the cornfield. We like the cornfield; but in the end, put something in there that is representative of the community," said a resident from Hawkspointe, the subdivision next to the proposed development site, in public comment.
"I would like to see a little more continuity in our subdivision to continue with the single family dwellings," said Roscoe resident Janet Bayer. "A little bit more planned growth, not so quickly, to allow for parks, green spaces."
A proposal is looking to build more than 130 new multi-family units near Old River and Roscoe Roads. The potential for population and traffic density is prompting the community to press the board for more answers into long-term impacts before moving forward.
"We are already having problems filling positions with bus drivers, positions with teachers, positions with local government," said another resident from Hawkspointe. "All these new residents to our community is going to have a larger impact and how do we look at that as a whole."
Village trustees are split.
"I do not support multi-family. I do not see that as our vision for that area," said Village Trustee Carol Gustafson.
"This is our chance to get rid of commercial general and get it back to residential, which is what it should be," said Village Trustee Stacy Mallicoat. "We could loose that by simply stonewalling."
Residents nearby the site are debating on investing in their homes as multi-unit properties could decrease their overall property value. While the paths are not for certain, many worry traffic could turn from bad to worse.
"The traffic study should be completed first. I think that is very important," said a resident from Hawkspointe concerned about her kids playing in the street due to no sidewalks.
Residents spoke about other concerns like the potential for increased crime with multi-family units. Some comparing police responses from a single family neighborhood to the village's current multi-family neighborhood.
Others worry about reputation of the developers saying plans have not always followed through in the past.
Ultimately, moving the zoning development from commercial to multi-family residential is up to full board. A final vote could take place on March 15.