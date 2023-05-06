Recognizing Stateline nurses as the backbone of healthcare for National Nursing Week

ROCKFORD — National Nursing Week has begun honoring our heroes in healthcare across the country and here in the Stateline.
May 6th is National Nursing Day kicking off the week-long celebration.
Loren Cabral, Director of Nursing, at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center in Rockford, describes nursing as an art and a selfless act of kindness.
"I believe that it is a calling and many of us are called to serve. I believe that many of us are serving whether it’s pediatric, elderly, hospitals, nursing homes, clinics we're serving and I think that is a fulfillment that nurses get,” said Cabral.
The various roles of nursing are why Mercy Health Nurse and Clinical Educator Michelle Regan believes nurses are the keys to what makes health care possible.
"They work alongside our therapist, and case managers to coordinate what’s happening for the patient. So when we say that nurses are the backbone of health care it's really because they are interacting with so many other disciplines,” said Regan.
Mercy Health is also starting to see recovery from the pandemic nursing shortage.
"I do a lot with nursing orientation. I do get to see a lot of new people. I'm happy to say that it seems like we are starting to see that increase, we finally have students back in the building which I think has helped quite a bit. During COVID we had to limit a lot of those clinical sites,” said Regan.
National Nursing Week last from May 6th to May 12th.