Recognizing Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The month of May marks, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. 'Siam Asian Market' has brought diversity to Rockford, with a variety of products including, Indian, Chinese, Thai, Korean, and Vietnamese foods.
"It keeps my identity known," the Owner's son at Siam Market, Pyo Aung said.
"I know that I'm Burmese American Asian and I know the culture s I'm from and the practices that we do, the dances to music, [and] what we value as the Burmese community."
The owners of Siam Asian Market, were Burmese refugees, moving from Myanmar to the U.S. over twenty years ago, now the new owners of the market, after moving to Rockford two years ago.
"Some people, even though they have money, they cannot find the food that they like [or] need," one of the owners, Sai Lao Sang Ha said.
"[We're not here] only to make money, we help people get food too. It's not easy to get all the food in the store too, we order from a different area."
'Siam' is not one of the only places bringing unique flavors to dinner tables, but so is 'Sister's Thai Cafe' in Rockford.
"It's just kind of cool to see things that are similar to what we have, or that its very different to what they have," the manager for 'Sister's Thai Cafe' Douangsone Kingphavong said.
"It's fun to learn, and knowing what we can share with other cultures, or what we can teach [to] other cultures."