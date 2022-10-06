Rebuild Illinois distributes $250 million to local governments for transportation projects

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The sixth and final $250 million installment as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program is being distributed to counties and townships to address local transportation needs.

“The landmark, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois infrastructure plan is the largest infrastructure investment in state history,” said Gov. JB Pritzker.

“And it’s not just roads and bridges that are being rebuilt. Rebuild Illinois is also expanding upgrading and modernizing broadband, universities and community colleges, airports, river ports, state parks, healthcare institutions, state residential facilities, and small business innovation hubs—all while creating and supporting hundreds of thousands of good paying union jobs. At its very core, Rebuild Illinois is an investment in our future—one that leads to economic prosperity and environmental sustainability for our entire state.”

Rebuild Illinois is the state's first capital construction program in more than a decade.

A $1.5 billion investment is being spread out in six installments to advance projects in 2,856 counties, municipalities and townships.

Projects include road and bridge improvements, traffic signal upgrades, new storm sewers and bike paths, sidewalk replacements and other long-term maintenance needs.

“Thanks to the leadership and vision of Gov. Pritzker and the General Assembly, Rebuild Illinois is investing in our local infrastructure like never before,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.

“Projects that once faced an uncertain future are creating good-paying jobs and making their communities better places to live, work and grow a business.”

Funding from the previous $250 million installments to improve local transportation already have supported almost 3,800 projects across the state.

Rebuild Illinois is investing a combined total of $33.2 billion into Illinois' aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth.

The program touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

A complete list of local agencies and awards can be viewed below: