Random Acts Of Kindness Club helps those in need throughout the Stateline area

PECATONICA - 91 students at Pecatonica Elementary spread kindness to those in need throughout the community as part of the Random Acts Of Kindness Club.
Pecatonica Elementary School is home to the Random Acts Of Kindness program. The club comes together to support those in need throughout the Stateline community.
The group has assisted nursing homes, The Rockford Rescue Mission, and most recently the club held a stuffed animal drive alongside the Rockford Police Department.
Pre-K teacher Katherine Sneek who oversees and works with the children in the program says she's happy to see more kids join their ranks some as young as 5-years-old.
"Students from kindergarten all the way to 4th grade that wants to make a difference in the community around them. They want to spread kindness and yea they keep growing and we are very excited about the program,” said Sneek.
Harper Lalowski and Ryne Sneek are both a part of the club and say they enjoy getting the opportunity to help those in need.
"I feel like we're helping people and it feels good," said Lalowski.
"We get to do crafts, read books, and help people", said Ryne Sneek.
Erin Ford who’s daughter Ava Ford is also a part of Random Acts Of Kindness says it's inspiring to see her daughter helping others.
"Yes, it's good to see it making a community-wide impact I would like for her to remember that in her day to day interactions with everyone she comes across," said Erin Ford.
The group's next project will be creating valentines day cards for Provena Nursing Home in Freeport.