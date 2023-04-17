Randi Webb announced as new Assistant Principal of Oregon Elementary School

OREGON — Oregon CUSD #220 announced Monday that Randi Webb is set to be approved at the April 17 board meeting as the next Assistant Principal of Oregon Elementary School (OES) for the 2023-2024 school year.
She will officially start her new role on July 1.
Webb will step in to take the place of Ryan Huels who is transitioning into the principal role at OES next year.
Webb is currently in her fifth year as a 4th grade teacher at Oregon Elementary School. She has previous experience in Rockford Public Schools before coming to Oregon.
“Randi stood out among a large applicant pool as someone who is student centered and has a proven track record of leadership in our building in her current role as a classroom teacher,” said Ryan Huels, current Assistant Principal of Oregon Elementary School.
“We are thrilled to have Mrs. Webb transition to a new role as Assistant Principal and I am confident she will help us achieve our district’s goals of improving academic outcomes and continuing to create a positive school culture.”
Webb holds two master's degrees in educational leadership and as a reading specialist.
She currently is a member of the Oregon Elementary School Lighthouse Team responsible with implementing "The Leader In Me" leadership training program for students and school improvement efforts.