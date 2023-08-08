Ramp closure, detour scheduled at East Riverside Boulevard for I-90 roadwork

Starting at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, the ramp carrying westbound I-90 traffic to East Riverside Boulevard is scheduled to close.

A detour will be posted to route traffic through Lane Road and Perryville Road to East Riverside Boulevard.

The ramp is scheduled to reopen by 4:00 a.m. the following morning.

Up to two nights of closures will be needed.

In 2023, the Illinois Tollway has scheduled pavement repairs between Rockton Road and the Kishwaukee River Bridge in Winnebago County.

The work includes the East Riverside Boulevard Interchange.

Repairs will extend the life of the roadway and provide a smoother riding surface for traveling drivers.

Work includes repairing asphalt pavement and shoulders on I-90, as well as toll plaza improvements on the ramp connecting East Riverside Boulevard to eastbound I-90.

The work is part of the Tollway's 15-year, $14 billion capital program "Move Illinois: The Illinois Tollway Driving the Future."