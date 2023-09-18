Rail Safety Week runs through September 24 in Illinois

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker has announced September 18 through 24 as "Rail Safety Week" in the state.

This proclamation marks a decade of the statewide awareness initiative.

“As Governor, there’s nothing more important than keeping Illinoisans safe,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This Rail Safety Week, my administration and the Illinois Commerce Commission are proud to partner with Operation Lifesaver to raise awareness about rail safety throughout the state—from Cook County and Sangamon County to Dupage County and Kane County—so that motorists, pedestrians, and train passengers alike have the information and resources they need to keep themselves and their families safe.”

The Illinois Commence Commission and Operation Lifesaver, a national rail safety non-profit, will share rail safety tips, facts, and resources throughout the state this week to keep people safe around railroad tracks.

“Track tragedies are preventable tragedies, which is why our Operation Lifesaver presentations arm Illinoisians with education on how to make safe decisions around tracks,” said Aisha Jackson, Illinois Operation Lifesaver Coordinator and ICC Rail Safety Specialist. “In observance of Rail Safety Week, look and listen for warning signals of an oncoming train to help drive down the number of rail-related accidents in Illinois.”

81% of crashes at public-grade crossing in Illinois happen where there are active warning devices like flashing lights, ringing bells, or gates already exist.

In 2022, 129 car crashes were reported at public highway-rail grade crossings, which resulted in 30 deaths and 39 personal injuries in Illinois.

62 pedestrians trespassing on railroad rights-of-way were hit by passing trains, resulting in 39 deaths and 23 personal injuries.

“Illinois is home to one of the most extensive and intricate rail networks in the U.S.,” said ICC Chairman Doug Scott. “Our railways play a pivotal role in connecting our nation, and this means our state has a crucial responsibility to ensure the safety of those who live near, work on, or travel across our railways.”

“Being informed about rail safety saves lives,” said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan. “The knowledge of what railroad signs and signals mean for both drivers and pedestrians is a critical component of the ICC’s ongoing rail safety efforts, and Rail Safety Week is an important opportunity to remind the public how to stay safe around Illinois’ many railroad crossings.”

"Public education on rail safety is a life-saving priority for our freight railroads," said Tim Butler, President of the Illinois Railroad Association. “We encourage people to stay safe around railroad tracks by stopping, looking, and listening for approaching trains and to spread the word that staying aware and focused near railroads can help prevent accidents and deaths."