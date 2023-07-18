Raheem King sentenced to natural life, consecutive sentences for 2018 murders

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — On July 14, 27-year-old Raheem King was sentenced to Natural Life with consecutive sentences of 155 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offenses of:

First Degree Murder

Armed Robbery

Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking

Aggravated Unlawful Restraint

On April 7, 2018, King rented a bus to drive him and numerous others to Elgin, Illinois to gamble at a casino.

On the drive to Elgin, King received a phone call reporting that his house had been broken into.

King instructed the bus driver to turn around and drive back to Rockford.

King blamed one of the victims on the bus for the break-in.

The bus stopped at King's house as he went inside and came out with a rifle and handgun.

King boarded the bus and would not let anyone leave. He then ordered the driver to drive.

King ordered three people on the bus, Martavies Blake, Sean Anderson, and Daijon Sistrunk, to give him their phones, which he threw out of the bus.

King then started to argue with the three men and then shot and killed Blake, Anderson, and Sistrunk.

King was tried in a bench trial and found guilty on August 28, 2020 of:

90 counts of First Degree Murder

3 counts of Armed Robbery

1 count of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking

4 counts of Aggravated Restraint

First Degree Murder is a Class M Felony. Killing 2 or more people is punishable by a mandatory life sentence.

The Armed Robbery and Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking charges are Class V offense that have a mandatory 6 to 30 year sentence, to be served consecutively to each other and the First Degree Murder Charges.

The Aggravated Unlawful Restraint Charges are Class 3 Offenses sentenced between 2 and 5 years, but is also probational.