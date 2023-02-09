Racing community responds to Rockford Speedway closing

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The local community is still processing the announcement of 'Rockford Speedway' closing its doors after a 76-year run.
The racing community in shock.
"We built our memories around that track, we built our relationship kind of around that track," former speedway employee, Carolyn Russell said.
Carolyn met her husband, David Russell Jr., on the track of the speedway, when she was only 17, working her very first job there.
"Who gets to say they get to watch the races when they're working? Not many people get to do that, and I got to do that," Carolyn Russell said.
David Russell has raced at the speedway now for 18 years. Carolyn and David's daughter was planning on following in her father's footsteps. That dream is no longer a reality.
"It was going to be her first time," Carolyn Russell said. "She was so ready to race, she was very upset when she was told she was not going to be able to race in the track."
Another racing family also grappled with the shocking news.
"Everybody just knew everybody here, its going to be different going to be a different track," a race driver's wife, Misty Robinson said.
Johnny Robinson II raced at the speedway for 26 years.
The Robinson's eldest son, 7-year-old John Robinson III, dreamed of being a driver on the race track one day.
"He asked his dad, 'I don't get to race there?' His dad told him, 'No, you'll never get to race there.' It broke his heart," Misty Robinson said.
Both families, cannot imagine any form of developments replacing Rockford Speedway.
"We don't need anymore grocery stores, we don't need anymore restaurants, there [are] plenty of those around here," Carolyn Russell said.
"I don't want anything to replace it," Misty Robinson said. "When it's gone, I don't think I will even drive by this corner."