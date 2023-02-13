QuikTrip and Tropical Smoothie Café coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD — QuikTrip and Tropical Smoothie Café are both coming to Rockford. City officials believe this is a small step toward expanding the commercial market.
Tropical Smoothie Café will be located at 1998 McFarland Road and the QuikTrip will be located at 8060 East State Street near the entrance to I-90.
Rockford City Council discussed the final details of the QuikTrip gas station and convenience store during Monday night's council meeting.
The project had previously been approved by zoning through a performance review.
However, according to the City of Rockford Director of Community and Economic Development, Karl Franzen, there were a few items to discuss to ensure the development aligned with city ordinances and state statutes.
“Before council is a final plat and so that's a process in the development stage where the actual land use is laid out and so in terms of approval all of that is already done,” Franzen continues to say, “This is just a statutory measure, all the development teams, their civil engineers have been talking with the cities development about the actual plat and how the land is being used,"
There are 4 parcels on the lot where the QuikTrip will be located. Franzen believes this could have the potential to invite other large corporations to the area.
"The truck stop is on one parcel but the other parcel remains available for additional commercial development and so we would certainly see that the owners of this as they construct their truck stop and as the casino gets constructed that there will be additional opportunities for additional commercial development", said Franzen.
President of the Rockford Chamber of Commerce, Caitlin Pusateri, said this helps ensure Rockford's future as a leader in the commercial industry.
"We are really excited that more people are turning their attention to the Rockford region. We've known Rockford is a gem for a long time but it feels validating when a big corporation, that is a household name in a lot of places, comes to Rockford,” said Pusateri.
We will update this story as we learn more on when both of these businesses are expected to break ground and open.