...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY
TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and slippery roads expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, highest in Lake and eastern
McHenry Counties.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, and Lake IL Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will likely impact the Thursday evening commute and
possibly impact the Friday morning commute, especially in far
northeast Illinois.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard

MOSCOW (AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

He said the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine – a claim the U.S. had predicted he would falsely make to justify an invasion.

U.S. President Joe Biden denounced the "unprovoked and unjustified" attack on Ukraine and said the world will "hold Russia accountable."

A full-blown Russian invasion could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government. And the consequences of the conflict and resulting sanctions levied on Russia could reverberate throughout the world.

