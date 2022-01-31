'Put the guns down;' Beloit community says youth need help after three murders in four days

BELOIT (WREX) — A local community is frustrated after three murders span across four days. The string of violence in Beloit is weighing heavy on the minds of families and students. The Beloit community says it's had enough. One of the deadly shootings happened just steps from a high school. Students are trying to cope after their place of learning was just a crime scene.
Three juniors at Beloit Memorial High School say it was unsettling getting ready for school Monday morning. They say the murder of a former student happening in the school's parking lot on Saturday night hits too close to home.
Crime tape around the places where lives were taken away. It's not a scene the Beloit community is used to seeing. But it's become all too common this year.
"It's kind of awkward. I didn't really expect to have school today. But I am glad that they are offering services and what not. Safety is a big mantra here so I'm glad they're offering some safety," said Beloit Memorial High School junior Jordan Toubo.
The school is offering supportive services to help students and staff cope. Some people say the focus should be on prevention.
"Honestly, just put the guns down. I don't know why people just start shooting," said Toubo. "It's not that serious to start shooting. In our community; it's kind of close knit, everyone knows each other so just put the guns down."
"You don't have to hurt each other like that," said junior Gavin Jensen. "There [are] tons of ways to resolve conflict other than that. Guns should not be allowed."
Police have stressed to unite together and come forward as a community but Lashonda Walter says the problem runs deeper.
"I feel like it went too far already. There are families who have lost a lot and it's deeper than what we really see on the outside," said Walter of Beloit. "These family members that have lost things, they are living in revenge and regret."
She notices the gun violence among youth and says young people are exposing themselves to negative social media and poor role models.
"Maybe the people that [are] on TikTok, it's about what they are showing their viewers and they basically go on here and say it's cool to go around shooting people so of course their followers are going to follow," said Walter. "The younger generations are growing up around that and just seeing that and seeing that it's okay to do that."
When asked, 'where do we go from here,' Walter says it's going to take all of us, not just in Beloit but communities big and small to educate and highlight positive mentors. She hopes that will curve and put a dent in the violence.
"You got to start somewhere," said Walter.