Public assistance is needed to identify a female window smasher

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Monday, August 1 around 12:40 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to 333 East State Street (Minglewood) for a report of Criminal Damage to Preperty.
Once officers arrived, they saw that one of the front windows appeared to be smashed in.
Officers were told that the business was closed to the public at the time, but the suspect, an unknown female, was heard "jiggling" the locked front door.
The owner of the business came to the front of the store and saw the suspect strike the window with a small metal bar until the window shattered.
The suspect then dropped the bar and ran.
If you have any information regarding this incident or others, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.