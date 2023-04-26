Providers, unions call for pay increase for staff serving individuals with developmental disabilities

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ TO 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 is expected to result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ to 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&