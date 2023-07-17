Providence Baptist Church looks forward with Barber Colman's second chance

ROCKFORD — Ahead of Monday night's second-chance vote for the Barber Colman project, Pastor William Martin from the Providence Baptist Church gave 13 WREX more information on his continued push for the redevelopment and what he was anticipating for that vote.
Martin has been very vocal in his support of the redevelopment and shared his emotions over the past week and ahead of Monday night's vote.
"We're very optimistic. Leaving Monday's meeting, you know, hope was dashed. But the opportunity of a reconsideration of this vote gave us some hope, particularly where it came from," Martin said.
As for last week's vote, Martin said it certainly was not the outcome he was hoping for.
"When that vote came through and it was voted down we were hurt... a lot of the community as a matter of fact after that vote. We saw the community react in such a way to come together because they're just tired of seeing the same old business down at City Hall," Martin said.
Martin also shared what he believed the second vote could bring at City Hall as the action takes place in the chamber.
"Down at City Hall you'll see a lot of the concerned citizens, the 5th Ward, just in Rockford down there just to see how it's going to go, how it's going to play out so it's going to be a large crowd. I do know that Alderperson Gabrielle Torina has put on her Facebook page basically a standup, ya know, for the 5th Ward, rally cry, so I'm sure that a lot of people will be down there in support of this to see," Martin said.
Martin also wondered how this could affect future development to come through Rockford as well.
"I'm sure the developers are looking how City Council is handling these negotiations, particularly with the Barber Colman project and there may be others that may want to invest but just based upon how this pans out this may chase away some future developments," Martin said.
And following the vote, remaining on top of those making the decision is imperative to Martin.
"Particularly when it comes down to voting we will have to hold our elected officials accountable not for self interest but for seeking individuals that have the constituency at their heart verses self interest," Martin said.
