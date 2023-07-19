Protests continue following Timothy Doll's latest court appearance

DEKALB — Timothy Doll, the man accused of killing Gracie Sasso-Cleveland, appeared in court this morning via Zoom.

Sasso's body was found inside a dumpster on May 7th after she was reported missing for three days. Police says her phone records showed she had been at 536 College Avenue in DeKalb. An investigation led police to conduct a search warrant where Doll was arrested later that night.

And two months after Sasso's death, her family is still fighting for justice amidst their grief.

Sasso's mother was at the protest today but says the grief is still something present in her daily life.

"I'm having a really hard time. I would say good days and bad days. Bad moments and worse moments. I think about her all the time and I miss her. I don't understand why this would happen to her. I would never want it to happen to anybody but I don't get why it had to be her," Ericka Sasso said.

At today's protest, friends, family, and community supporters came together in hopes of drawing attention to the laws regarding sex offenders and domestic abusers. There, members of the community came together for the cause and to honor her memory, whether they knew Sasso or not.

Heather Tomlinson is one of the community supporters who never met Sasso. However, she said her motivation for getting involved with this comes from a college thesis she wrote on sex offenders in Illinois, something she continues to be passionate about changing.

"You can't ignore the red flags. We need to become aware. We need to stand up for ourselves and people need to start listening to the victims. People need to start taking this more seriously because Gracie is an unfortunate of what can happen if you ignore the red flags," Tomlinson said.

Gina Berardi also never met Sasso but said her passion for this project comes from a personal place.

"I have a kid. That happened three blocks from my home. And it scares me so that kids can't be outside playing because of offenders like this are able to walk and lurk the streets," Berardi said.

Members of this group have continued to protest following Doll's court appearances, something they plan to keep doing to spread their message, along with Sasso's memory.

"Just keep this alive and keep it in people's memories and remind people that this did happen and that we do need to stand up and that we do need to do something about it and hopefully if maybe one person sees it enough times, they'll decide to jump in and be a part of it," Tomlinson said.

And the group's goal, keeping this from happening to another member of their community.

"Why should a victim pay for the rest of their life for that while the offender gets to walk free and not think about it? But that offender lives it every day of what happened. Gracie doesn't get that. And we don't want another Gracie," Berardi said.

Another court date has been set for Doll for August 10th also via Zoom.