Protecting personal information against scammers during early holiday shopping sales

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Better Business Bureau alerts online customers to take precautions during this shopping season to avoid scams.
The holiday shopping season kicks off October 11 and 12 with the launch of Amazon's new "Prime Early Access Sale."
Amazon's announcement to get ahead on holiday sales has Walmart, Home Depot, and other companies creating their own early special promotions.
“The season is opening up earlier than ever, and likely so will the online scam attempts,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau.
“These scams not only hurt the victims, but they also take money away from legitimate businesses. More sales are great for customers, but people must take extra precautions to avoid losing money and personal identity in phishing scams, misleading advertisements, and lookalike websites.”
Phishing can increase during busy shopping times and especially when people have deadlines to buy.
BBB suggests that when searching online or browsing social media, be wary of ads that point to scam websites.
Con artists will often make messages and fake websites that look like they belong to a trusted retailer.
However, when the website's URL is closely inspected, you'll notice that the domain name is slightly different.
Also, use common sense when evaluating so-called "deals" seen on the internet.
If a company is selling the hottest item of the year at an outrageously low price, it should be a red flag that it may be a con.
Horton advises, “Look out for unsolicited emails, texts, or phone calls. These messages may claim you have a gift waiting for you or there is a problem with delivery – all you need to do is call a certain number, click on a link or give up your personal information. One recent phishing con claims to be Amazon calling to fix an issue with your account. This ruse is meant to get your credit card information, account login details, or remote access to your computer.”
Tips to avoid holiday online shopping scams:
- Beware of fake lookalike websites.
Check the URL, look for bad grammar and spelling, research the age of the domain using ICANN, search for correct business contact information, and read online reviews.
- Professional photos do not necessarily mean it's a real offer.
Scammers often steal photos from other websites, so don't believe what you see.
- Make sure the website is secure.
Look for the "HTTPS" in the URL (the extra "s" stands for "secure") and a small icon that looks like a lock in the address bar. Never enter payment or personal information into a website that only displays "HTTP." It is not secure.
- Be careful purchasing sought-after products.
If an item is sold out everywhere, don't be tempted by a seemingly great deal.
- Pay with a credit card.
It is highly recommended to make online purchases with your credit card. If odd-looking charges turn up on your statement later, you can contest them with the credit card company.
Also be wary of any retailers that that ask you to pay with non-traditional payment methods including prepaid money cards or digital wallet apps.