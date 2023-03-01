Protect Illinois forests by removing invasive garlic mustard plants this spring

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Illinois...

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Green, Rock and Winnebago
Counties.



.The combination of recent rains and snowmelt is resulting in rises
on area rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 245 AM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Some roads become flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township in Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, some minor flooding develops in Sugar River
Park, including the boat ramp.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.7 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 5.1 feet tomorrow
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.1 feet on 07/15/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 12 pm...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Thu  Fri  Sat  Sun
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   4.74  1 pm 3/01   5.1  4.8  4.0  3.6

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        4.74  1 pm 3/01         0.80       5.10  6 am 3/02


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Swanson Road in Roscoe downstream to
Shorewood Park in Loves Park, including the Latham Park gauge.

* WHEN...From Sunday evening to Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Boathouses threatened along the river in
Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 7.1 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Prairie Hill Road downstream to Swanson
Road in Roscoe, including the Rockton gauge.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Low-lying structures are threatened along
Edgemere Terrace near Roscoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Protect Illinois forests by removing invasive garlic mustard plants this spring

  • Updated
  • 0
Garlic mustard creekbed
Matt Wiley

URBANA, Ill. — Each spring, native plants like Virginia Bluebells, Mayapples, and Spring Beauties bloom in Illinois. But they're not alone.

Native plants are fighting invasive species, like garlic mustard, for a place to grow in Illinois forests.

Forest owners, land managers, and natural area visitors can help by scouting and removing garlic mustard plants.

“Garlic mustard is a high-priority invasive species for Illinois,” says Christopher Evans, Research and Forest Specialist with University of Illinois Extension.

“Large infestations limit the growth and productivity of native plants and threaten the long-term health of forests.”

Garlic mustard grows in the early spring months and can quickly take over a forest floor.

Infestations take light, water, and nutrients from native plants, which also threatens the wildlife and insect populations that rely on them for food.

“The best way to manage garlic mustard is to keep it out of your forest,” Evans says. “Large infestations take a lot of time and effort to control but catching plants before they spread is the easiest way to keep your forest healthy.”

Prevention methods include cleaning boots, tires, and horse hooves to remove seeds after visiting an area.

Look for garlic mustard plants every spring along forest edges, creeks, trails, and in disturbed areas. 

Garlic mustard plants are easiest to identify and remove when they flower, which ranges from late February to mid-April. 

The flowering stalk of the plant can range from one to four feet tall with triangular, toothed-edged leaves and its small flowers have four white petals.

Report sightings with the EDDMaps app on the phone or online.

Get help with garlic mustard identification, explore removal options, and consult with an Illinois Extension educator at go.illinois.edu/GarlicMustard.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you