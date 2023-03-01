Protect Illinois forests by removing invasive garlic mustard plants this spring

URBANA, Ill. — Each spring, native plants like Virginia Bluebells, Mayapples, and Spring Beauties bloom in Illinois. But they're not alone.
Native plants are fighting invasive species, like garlic mustard, for a place to grow in Illinois forests.
Forest owners, land managers, and natural area visitors can help by scouting and removing garlic mustard plants.
“Garlic mustard is a high-priority invasive species for Illinois,” says Christopher Evans, Research and Forest Specialist with University of Illinois Extension.
“Large infestations limit the growth and productivity of native plants and threaten the long-term health of forests.”
Garlic mustard grows in the early spring months and can quickly take over a forest floor.
Infestations take light, water, and nutrients from native plants, which also threatens the wildlife and insect populations that rely on them for food.
“The best way to manage garlic mustard is to keep it out of your forest,” Evans says. “Large infestations take a lot of time and effort to control but catching plants before they spread is the easiest way to keep your forest healthy.”
Prevention methods include cleaning boots, tires, and horse hooves to remove seeds after visiting an area.
Look for garlic mustard plants every spring along forest edges, creeks, trails, and in disturbed areas.
Garlic mustard plants are easiest to identify and remove when they flower, which ranges from late February to mid-April.
The flowering stalk of the plant can range from one to four feet tall with triangular, toothed-edged leaves and its small flowers have four white petals.
Report sightings with the EDDMaps app on the phone or online.
Get help with garlic mustard identification, explore removal options, and consult with an Illinois Extension educator at go.illinois.edu/GarlicMustard.