ProMedica Hospice volunteer, woodworker honored with grant money

ROCKFORD — Today at 10:00 a.m., Fred Wescott, a longtime volunteer for ProMedica Hospice, received a grant from the ProMedca Hospice Memorial Fund.
Wescott began making personalized wooden plaques for veterans throroughout the community many years ago.
Ever since, Wescott has made it his personal mission to ensure that every veteran patient on ProMedica Hospice receives his custom made plaque to honor and recognize them for their service.
The grant funding will help Wescott with some of the cost of wooden barrel tops and other supplies so he can continue his mission.
ProMedica Hospice is a proud We Honor Veteran Level 5 partner.