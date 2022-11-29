Projects to Alpine, Broadway included in Rockford Capital Improvement Program

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Alpine Road and Broadway are among the big projects on tap over the next five years in Rockford. The Finance and Personnel Committee passed the 2023-'27 Capital Improvement Project. It's the largest proposed CIP in Rockford history, costing about $345 million in infrastructure work.
City Engineer Tim Hinkens says $50 million of that will go toward rebuilding South Alpine Road, between Linden and Charles. That section of Alpine is an unmarked state road that Hinkens says the city has been powerless to rebuild in recent years. He says the state has heard them and committed to provide the funds to reconstruct that section of Alpine.
"It should be expected to be ripping up the entire existing road and putting back at least two lanes in each direction with a median," Hinkens said. "We're expecting it to be built to our complete street standard. You'll have lighting, a multi-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists down there too."
The Traffic Program will address safety concerns on roads around Rockford, starting with Broadway.
"Just due to the sheer volume of cars and speeds that they're going," Hinkens explains. "There was a fatality there last year. I think we're doing some work to directly address some of those speeding concerns. We're calling it a road diet. That's where you take the four lanes and you make them into three lanes. It's all about discomfort to the drivers."
That discomfort, Hinkens says, should lead to drivers paying more attention and driving at lower speeds in an area where speeding drivers has been a problem.
The plan also features the Sidewalks and Active Transportation Program getting a boost from the Workforce Development Program. That will allow young adults to learn a trade while also fixing sidewalks in need of repair and building new sidewalks.
The plan will go to the full City Council for approval next week. To read the whole plan, follow this link.