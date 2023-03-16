'Project Yukon' fresh foods distribution facility to bring hundreds of jobs to Boone County

BOONE COUNTY — A proposal to bring hundreds of jobs to the Stateline area could be coming to Boone County.
It’s called ‘Project Yukon,’ presented to the Boone County Board Thursday in hopes of gaining support of the $1.2 billion project that would bring a lot of potential jobs to Belvidere and Boone County.
“These are well paying jobs, approximately $55,000 for hourly employees and six figures for salary employees in management so quite a substantial benefit for our community,” says Pamela Lopez-Fettes Executive Director Economic Development.
The consumer-product company is looking to bring a fresh food distribution facility for fresh and frozen foods. It would be one of the largest investments in this company.
The recent idle of Stellantis leaves available workforce in Belvidere for companies like 'Project Yukon.’
Which is expected to bring more than 450 jobs to the region.
Lopez-Fettes adds, “It will also bring a lot of truck traffic. You're talking 17 to 19 hundred trucks per day coming in and out of our community, bringing additional tax revenue and businesses to our community, so this is one that spurs other development... it's very exciting.”
Two other states are also competing for this project.
Once support is gained from the board the next step is to meet with the enterprise committee to talk about any changes in agreement and submit for state approval.
The company plans to have the location announced in June. Construction would begin later this year with completion in 2026.