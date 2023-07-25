Project advisory committee meets to discuss Rockford Region Cultural Plan

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Project Advisory Committee met with the plan ambassadors Tuesday afternoon to discuss ways to improve the plan for the Rockford region.
The plan will help highlight and bring forward access to different cultures and art in the Rockford area. Tuesday, the team discussed public survey findings to get a better idea of what to put into the plan, as well as next steps into making it a reality.
President and CEO of Rockford Convention and Visitors Bureau, John Grah, said he feels like the discussion in the meeting went in the right direction.
"If we feel that this plan captured the feedback, the hopes and the vision that our residents put forward, it will be much more likely to be implemented. Ultimately, a plan is only successful if its implemented, if it's used and if it informs action, an i'm excited because the discussion I heard today says we're on the right track," Grah said.
The next meetings and steps for the plan were also discussed, with a final draft and plan set to be due early 2024.
What residents and visitors of the Rockford area want to see was a big topic of discussion at the meeting. The Arts Council held survey opportunities to get public feedback.
The council and those involved with the consulting agency are tasked with creating a plan of action for public art projects. For Mary McNamara-Bernsten, Executive Director of the council, where the art should go is a crucial aspect of creating an art strategy.
"We are going to have a public art strategy from this cultural plan that will help us know where we need to install public art what heritage, groups of cultures, what neighborhoods we looking at for those public art installations," McNamara-Bernsten said.
The Arts Council is still looking for public input on all aspects of the cultural plan. If you would like your input heard, you can fill out their survey here. The survey closes August 25.