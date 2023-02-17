'Project 4114' engages youth in renovating Winnebago County property for local veteran

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — Winnebago County Board Chairman Joseph Chiarelli announced Friday a new partnership between Winnebago County and Marshmallow's HOPE, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that helps youth, veteran, service member, and first responder suicide prevention.
The Winnebago County Trustee Program will be donating one of its Trustee Program properties for the benefit of Marshmallow's HOPE, while program participants will be involved in renovating the home and turning over the keys to a local veteran in need.
The Winnebago County Trustee Program is comprised of hundreds of properties that are publicly-owned and considered ruined or legally abandoned under state laws.
The purpose of the program is to recover overdue real estate taxes and return properties within Winnebago County to productive use.
Once the renovation of a property is finished, Marshmallow's HOPE program participants have the opportunity to gift the newly-remodeled home to a veteran in the community.
This partnership will be called Project 4114 and will enable Marshmallow's HOPE to create an opportunity for youth community engagement from the ground up.
"Our goal is reduce blight, decrease the inventory of the program and restore ownership to a responsible property owner," said Chairman Chiarelli.
"Getting this home back on the property tax payroll, assisting in the mental health of our youth and providing a comfortable home to a veteran in need is a win for everyone involved.
Project 4114 was created in honor of Zachary Birkholz and Caden Fritz.
Caden was a 17-year-old Byron High School football player and Zachary was a 14-year-old Harlem High School student.
Zachary was the son of Marshmallow's HOPE Founder and Executive Director Laura Kane.
“Caden and Zachary were two young lives lost to suicide, and now their friends and families have come together through tragedy in hopes of blessing someone through Project 4114 in their honor,” said Kane.
“By giving our HERO program participants the opportunity to connect with peers and engage in our community, it will create a ripple effect of positive outcomes, including the development of their mental health and mitigating their risk of suicide.”
Rehabilitation of the properties are being funded by private donations collected by Marshmallow's HOPE.
Any financial contributions made to Project 4114 can be used as tax write-offs.
“To make this possible, we need our community’s support,” said Kane. “Whether that be through in-kind donations from licensed contractors or financial contributions to cover fees such as building supplies, tools or other materials. We look forward to partnering with Winnebago County to help change lives.”
For more information on the project or to learn how you can help, please contact Marshmallow’s HOPE Executive Director Laura Kane at (847) 754-5770 or email Laura@marshmallowsHope.org.
To learn more about the Winnebago County Trustee Program, please visit their website.
To get more information on Marshmallow’s HOPE, head to their website.