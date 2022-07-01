Pro-life organization protest abortion clinic coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Rockford Family Initiative gathered in protest of an abortion clinic soon to open.
The Rockford Family Initiative spoke out against the new abortion clinic set to open in the coming weeks.
Former Rockford resident Dr. Dennis Christensen has decided to bring abortion services back to the community in response to the news of Roe V Wade being overturned. The doctor feels that the supreme court has failed its people.
"Spent the share of my 50 years plus career in medicine providing abortion services and hopefully doing a good job and gained a little bit of experience along the way," said Christensen
With that being said pro-life advocates did not see eye to eye with the doctor.
""it's very sad for me that he's ok objectifying women and shaking them in these chains by allowing that to happen as a doctor he swears by a hypocritic oath to take care of his patients and that's not what's doing best for them." said prolife advocate Katie Sartino.
President of the Rockford Family Initiative said "Adding abortion to it, the killing of our own children our own little boys and girls in the womb is not the answer."
This morning Mayor Tom McNamara held a press conference addressing the climate between the pro-choice and prolife organizations in the area in reference to the new abortion clinic opening in the near future.
McNamara says " Women are under attack in our country. Women deserve the right to health care they deserve the right to their choices."
Christensen has been performing abortion services for the bulk of his 50 years in medicine. He urges the community to know that clinic will be a safe place for all women.
However, according to protest organizers the family initiative will be making another appearance next weekend.