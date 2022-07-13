Pro Life Action League rally at busy Rockford intersection

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Pro Life Action League held a rally at a prominent Rockford intersection Wednesday.
The group was stationed around the intersection of N. Mulford Rd. and E. Riverside Blvd. with signs and pictures.
The executive director of the pro life action league says their goal for today was to try and change people's minds.
"We are really trying to change peoples' hearts on abortion...The main thing is that when the issue of abortion becomes personal, when they're faced with that decision, or a loved one is faced with that decision, they will remember what they've seen today and they will make the case to let this baby live," said Eric Scheidler, Executive Director of Pro Life Action League.
The group plans to continue to have more road rallies in the future with hopes to persuade drivers who pass by.