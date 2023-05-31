Pritzker visits Springfield, Champaign highlighting investments in higher, early childhood education

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker held events in Springfield and Champaign Wednesday to highlight key investments in education after the passage of the FY24 budget.
The FY24 balanced budget makes investments in early childhood, K-12 schools, higher education, workforce development, and efforts to fight violence and poverty.
The tour visits included stops at the University of Illinois Springfield and the International Prep Academy in Champaign.
“Illinois’ colleges and universities are the most powerful tools we have to build prosperity in all our communities,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“Investing in our higher education ecosystem opens doors to new careers, higher wages, and lifelong dreams – making new beginnings possible for all Illinoisans. It’s a smart investment I’m proud we get to make.”
“Access to education has the ability to change the trajectory of an individual’s life, but also the trajectory for their families and communities,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.
“Illinois is building on our commitment to quality education for all with historic investments, and we will continue the work to ensure the people of our state are supported from cradle to career so everyone has the tools to reach a bright future.”
The FY24 budget also aims to make college more affordable with funding increases in funding for public universities and financial aid.
MAP Grant funds will see an additional $100 million, enabling everyone at or below median income to attend community college for free and more students will receive aid than ever before.
The FY24 budget also increases the funding for AIM High merit-based scholarships by $15 million to reach $50 million.
An investment of $250 million will also eliminate preschool deserts, stabilize the childcare workforce, expand home visiting programs, and overhaul the childcare payment management system through the Smart Start Illinois Plan.
“Greater access to early childhood services is a two-way street: more opportunities for children, but also greater investments for providers to hire, train, and keep quality staff,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“Smart Start will pair higher wages with the Early Childhood ACE Scholarship program, allowing us to expand the pipeline of early childhood educators in Illinois. By supporting and stabilizing this workforce, staff will have more resources and more time to focus on what this job is all about: our children.”