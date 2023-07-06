Pritzker signs legislation to improve Illinois stroke treatment

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation on June 30 designed to improve care for people who suffer from strokes in Illinois.
House Bill 2238 will authorize the Illinois Department of Public Health to identify a new level of credentials that hospitals can voluntarily seek for treating stroke victims.
The measure will help ensure that patients who need care during or after a stroke can be sent to hospitals that provide the appropriate level of care.
Stroke can strike anyone at any time. Knowing the warning signs saves lives. Remember F.A.S.T.— American_Stroke (@American_Stroke) May 23, 2023
Face drooping
Arm weakness
Speech difficulty
Time to call 911 pic.twitter.com/mlMJBKB8zx
“Strokes kill thousands of Illinoisans each year and can cause debilitating damage for those who survive them,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “This legislation will encourage our world class hospitals to upgrade the care they provide for stroke victims with the goal of saving as many lives as possible and helping patients recover and continue to lead fulfilling lives.”
Illinois currently has three different levels of designation for hospitals that offer stroke care.
The highest is Comprehensive Stroke Center, of which there are 17 hospitals.
The second highest is Primary Stroke Center, of which there are 59 hospitals.
The third highest is Acute Stroke Ready Hospital, of which there are 81 hospitals distinguished.
The new legislation provides a higher level of care than the existing Primary Stroke Center, but below the highest level of Comprehensive Stroke Center.
The new designation can be referred to be three named:
Thrombectomy Capable Stroke Center
Thrombectomy Ready Stroke Center
Primary Stroke Center Plus
“I applaud Governor Pritzker for signing HB 2238 and the two authors of this legislation, Rep. Hernandez (D-Aurora) and Senator Ellman (D-Naperville), for their leadership and partnership to address and improve stroke care in Illinois,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “This important legislation allows our state to align with the most up-to-date recommendations of national accreditation bodies and provides IDPH the ability to designate a new level of stroke care to certain participating hospitals.”
According to IDPH data, stroke, or cerebrovascular disease, was the fifth highest cause of death for Illinoisans in 2021, with a total of 5,768 deaths recorded.
To find a stroke center in Illinois, visit this website.
Under the nationally-accredited Thrombectomy Ready Stroke certification, patients will receive all the services currently offered at a nationally-accredited Primary Stroke Center plus these additional services:
- Interventional thrombectomy, a procedure to remove blood clots - 24/7
- Lab and computerized tomography (CT) capabilities
- Thrombolytic therapy to ischemic patients as appropriate
- Working agreements with Comprehensive Stroke Centers, Primary Stroke Centers, and Acute Stroke Ready Hospitals for a higher level of care when needed
- Advanced interventional capabilities available within two hours - 24/7
- Dedicated ICU
- Community stroke education twice annually
- Working and transfer agreements with EMS
- Stroke education to staff and EMS