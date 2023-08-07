Pritzker signs legislation to develop new Illinois state flag designs

CHICAGO — On Monday, Governor Pritzker signed a bill which establishes the Illinois Flag Commission for the intention of creating a new state flag and developing new flag designs.
The Commission will make suggestions to the General Assembly concerning whether the current State flag should be replaced with a redesigned flag.
By September 2024, the Illinois Flag Commission will pick no more than ten potential flags and submit a report to the General Assembly by December 2024.
Governor Pritzker has signed SB 1818 which creates the Illinois Flag Commission for the purpose of exploring the creation of a new state flag and developing new state flag designs. The commission will make recommendations to the General Assembly. #Illinois— BlueRoomStream (@BlueRoomStream) August 7, 2023
“Throughout our 205-year history, Illinois has boasted two official state flags—and it may be time we create a new one that exemplifies the values of our great state,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Today, I am proud to sign SB1818 to establish the Illinois Flag Commission to aid us in this process as we decide what our future flag should represent.”
"Our state flag demonstrates who we are as one Illinois, uplifting our history and our values. This bill will ensure the Illinois flag continues to be a symbol of progress and the ideals we uphold with the utmost honor," said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. "With the creation of the next flag of our state, we are ushering in a new era that will represent every Illinoisan and commemorate how far we have come so we may go even further together."
Before this bill, Illinois has had two official state flags.
The first flag was adopted on July 6, 1915, after a campaign by Ella Park Laurence, State Regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Thirty-five flag designs were submitted, but the winner was crafted by Lucy Derwent.
In September 1969, Derwent's flag design was amended so Illinois' state name could be easily identifiable.
The second state flag process was started by Governor Ogilvie who gathered a committee to set specifications for a new state flag to ensure uniformity in design and color reproduction.
Sanford Hutchinson of Greenfield researched the state seal's design and submitted a flag that was accepted by the committee, the Secretary of State, and the Governor.
Hutchinson's flag became official on July 1, 1970.
Governor Pritzker's committee includes:
- The Secretary of State
- Three members appointed by the Governor
- Four members appointed by the President of the Senate
- Four members appointed by the Speaker of the House
- Four members appointed by the Minority Leader of the Senate
- Four members appointed by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives
- State Superintendent of Education
- Chairperson of the Board of the Illinois State Museum