Pritzker signs bill to extend Pandemic-era 'cocktails to go' for 5 more years

On June 9, Governor Pritzker signed into law Senate Bill 0089, which extends Illinois' cocktails to-go law until August 1, 2028.
The Pandemic-era law, which allows restaurants and bars to provide carryout, curbside pickup, and delivery of mixed drinks and single wine servings, went into effect in June 2020.
The law was originally set to expire January 3, 2024.
“We are happy that the Illinois hospitality industry can continue to receive the economic benefits of cocktails to-go, however, we want to ensure retailers and consumers are able to easily comply with the requirements of the law,” said Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner. “It is the ILCC’s responsibility to safeguard the public by ensuring that to-go cocktails are safely transported.”
The Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC) reminds the public and qualifying retailer licensees about some of the key requirements of the law:
- May only be sold or delivered by an employee of the retail licensee who is at least 21 and has a valid Illinois Beverage Alcohol Sellers and Servers Education and Training (BASSET) license under Section 6-27.1 of of Illinois Liquor Control Act.
- Cannot be transported in the passenger area of a car.
- Third-party delivery services (GrubHub, Doordash, etc.) are not permitted to deliver cocktails to-go.
- May not be sold or delivered without age verification. The retail licensee employee must verify that a person is at least 21 before selling or delivering to-go cocktails to that person. If the employee cannot safely verify a person's age or intoxication level, the sale of the to-go cocktails must be cancelled. In this case, the cocktails must be returned to the retail licensee's establishment.
- Must be packaged in a sealed, tamper-evident container. The container must be labeled with information that includes the name of the drink and ingredients, the names of the alcohol in the drink, and that the sealed container was filled less than 7 days before the date of sale, such as a bottling date of sale, such as a bottling date or packaging date.
Illinois law forbids drivers and passengers from transporting, carrying, or having open containers of alcohol in the driver or passenger area of a car.
Drunk driving and drinking while driving are also not allowed under Illinois law. These actions can lead to fines, criminal charges, and serious bodily harm.
The cocktail to-go requirements are in place to protect the health and safety of consumers, retail licensee employees, and the Illinois public.