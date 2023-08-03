Pritzker signs bill creating statewide Farm to Foodbank Program

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill into law today establishing the Illinois Farm to Food Bank Program.
The program will expand resources for food bank systems across the state while supporting local farmers.
Through the resources, processes for distributing fresh fruits, vegetables, meat and poultry, dairy, and eggs to organizations giving free food to those in need.
“Illinois farmers are producing some of the finest food in the country, and now that produce, dairy, and meat can go directly to Illinoisans struggling with food insecurity,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “It’s good for our farmers’ bottom line, it’s good for those in need, and it’s good for our state—a win for everyone in Illinois.”
The program, administered by the Illinois Department of Human Services with a $2 million investment in FY24, aims to address the strain placed on community nonprofits due to increased food bank usage, while also supporting local farmers.
In two years of the pilot program, almost 2.5 million pounds of food were donated.
“Illinois’ number one industry is agriculture, and we are building the vision that ensures every community can benefit from the bounty our state produces. As Chair of the Governor's Rural Affairs Council, it is clear that we get closer to that vision by building strong relationships with our local farmers. The Farm to Foodbank Program provides a pathway to do just that," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “Through this bill, we will lead in expanding resources for our food banks, and ensuring that our communities can access healthy, fresh foods. In Illinois, we will continue to advocate for those in need and bolster the connections between our farms and families' kitchen tables.”
Food collected through this program must be from Illinois producers and must meet market-grade and consumption quality levels.
The bill also includes improvement grants for projects aiming to store and transport fresh food to better reach underserved communities.
The program focuses on fresh and nutritious foods, which are often hard to secure at many food banks.
A Farm to Food Bank Advisory Council to support the work of the program and build relationships with agricultural producers.
“Illinois’ number one industry is agriculture, and we are building the vision that ensures every community can benefit from the bounty our state produces. As Chair of the Governor's Rural Affairs Council, it is clear that we get closer to that vision by building strong relationships with our local farmers. The Farm to Foodbank Program provides a pathway to do just that," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.
“Through this bill, we will lead in expanding resources for our food banks, and ensuring that our communities can access healthy, fresh foods. In Illinois, we will continue to advocate for those in need and bolster the connections between our farms and families' kitchen tables.”
“No one should go hungry in our great state. By expanding the Illinois Farm to Food Bank Program, we can ensure that more fresh and nutritious food reaches those who need it the most. This program will not only help address food insecurity but also support our local farmers and strengthen our communities," said IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou.
“We are overjoyed that Illinois will now have an established Farm to Food Bank program,” said Kate Maehr, executive director and CEO of the Greater Chicago Food Depository and co-chair of the Illinois Commission to End Hunger.
“This program will provide economic opportunities for Illinois farmers, ensure additional fresh produce to supply food banks and pantries across the state, and most importantly provide nourishment for families at risk of food insecurity. We are grateful to Governor Pritzker and members of the Illinois General Assembly for making this critical decision to invest in the health of our neighbors.”