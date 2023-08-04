Pritzker signs 3 bills increasing Illinois Native American protections

CHICAGO — On Friday, Governor Pritzker signed three bills which increase protections for Native and Indigenous Illinoisans.

Those bills are, in no particular order:

HB3413: The Human Remains Protection Act

Establishes procedures for encountering human remains or gravesites and returning remains to Native American Nations.



The Illinois State Museum will coordinate with federally-recognized tribes with Illinois ties to determine the tribal identity of remains and return procedures for appropriate burial.



Illinois currently has the second largest collection of unrepatriated remains in the United States. Violators of this bill will be required to pay restitution, which will be held in a restoration fund. “The new Human Remains Protection Act is just one step in our commitment to continue to elevate Indigenous voices at the Illinois State Museum,” said Jenn Edginton, interim director of the Illinois State Museum. “Native people have always been on the land on which we stand. Their stories are the stories of Illinois. The Illinois State Museum and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources are committed to continuing to ensure Native stories are heard and that we continue to collaborate with them.” “We’ve longed for the day we can bring respect to our history and our ancestors the way they should’ve been respected centuries ago. Today means that can finally happen,” said Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Chairman Joseph “Zeke” Rupnick. “This new law puts Illinois on a path to free the remains of our ancestors so they can be buried with the dignity they always deserved.” SB1446 prohibits schools from banning students from wearing cultural regalia as graduation attire.



SB1446 protects the rights of Illinois students to wear cultural, religious, or ethnic heritage accessories at graduation ceremonies. This bill was proposed after Illinois high school senior, Nimkii Curley, was forced to sit out of his graduation ceremony after refusing to take off his traditional Native regalia.



The act protects not only cultural attire, but anything worn that is associated with a student's protected characteristic as described in the Illinois Rights Act.



HB1633 authorizes instruction on Native American history in Illinois public schools.



This bill adds Native American history to the list of required learning for Illinois public schools. The law specifies that students will be taught about the genocide and forced resettlement of Native Americans by settlers, along with the history of tribes in the Midwest and nationwide.

“Today, we take another step forward in repairing generations of harm and building a brighter future for our state’s Native American and Indigenous Peoples,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

“At its core, this legislation is about respect. Respect for those who came before us and those who will come after—and that is why we want to teach our children this history, to avoid the mistakes of the past and to instill that respect from an early age.”

“As we are seeking new ways to continue to make Illinois inclusive and welcoming to all, our administration is committed to expanding protections for our Native and Indigenous Illinoisans - past, present, and future. Today’s bill signing is a measure to address the generational injustice, while we extend our hand in support for our Native and Indigenous communities,” said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

“Thanks to the compassionate leadership of Governor Pritzker and members of the General Assembly, and the voices of residents in Illinois, together we honor the history, contributions, and experiences of Indigenous people with honesty and dignity at the forefront.”

“Native American history is Illinois’ history, from the awe-inspiring Cahokia mounds to the Illiniwek tribes encountered by French colonists to the tens of thousands of people of Native American ancestry who live in Illinois today,” said State Rep Maurice West (D-Rockford).

“We must understand the history and experience of Native Americans if we want to truly understand our home state, but too many students miss out on this important aspect of our nation’s past and present. These laws will help preserve and promote the rich history of Native Americans in Illinois while ensuring students can freely honor their cultural, ethnic, or religious identity through their attire during their graduation ceremonies.”