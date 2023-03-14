Pritzker joins call to major pharmacies to clarify position on medication abortion access

ROCKFORD -- Governor JB Pritzker joined 14 other Governors to call on major pharmacies to clarify how they plan to safeguard against threats to reproductive healthcare and protect access to medication like Mifepristone.
This is in response to Walgreens recent announcement it would stop distributing medication for abortions in some states where the procedure remains legal.
“I’ve spoken with Walgreens executives and expressed my deep disappointment at their announced policy, and I’ve urged them to rethink this decision that will severely limit access to essential healthcare for thousands of women,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“I’m calling on all major pharmacies to resist the political grandstanding of certain state Attorneys General and preserve this right wherever reproductive choice is still allowed—which will always be the case in Illinois while I am Governor.”
The letter was sent to executives at CVS, Walmart, Rite-Aid, Safeway, Health Mart, Kroger, Costco, and Target.
The other Governors apart of the move are California Governor Gavin Newsom, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Maine Governor Janet Mills, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.