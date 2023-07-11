Pritzker, Illinois leaders travel to United Kingdom to discuss economic cooperation

CHICAGO — On July 16, Governor Pritzker along with Illinois leaders in business and education will travel to the United Kingdom.
The goal of the international trip is to discuss Illinois' commitment to electric vehicle manufacturing with automobile, energy, and supply chain industry leaders.
Governor Pritzker and other attendees will start the trip by attending the Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 13 through 16.
“When I first ran for Governor, I promised to be our state’s best Chief Marketing Officer—letting the world know that Illinois is the best place to live, work, and do business,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“Over the next several days, I couldn’t be more excited to meet with UK and international leaders—sharing the many virtues of our state, from our talented workforce and world-class manufacturing industry to our booming electric vehicle ecosystem and ambitious clean energy goals.”
Following the Goodwood Festival of Speed, a delegation of business and education leaders will meet with their London counterparts to speak about reinforcing the economic partnership between the State of Illinois and the United Kingdom.
Industries represented include manufacturing, clean energy, quantum, and higher education collaboration.
"The State of Illinois and the United Kingdom have a longstanding economic relationship and as Illinois' economic development agency, we look forward to building upon this enduring partnership," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards.
"With $5 billion in bilateral trade in 2022, this trip will help us further strengthen our ties and give us the opportunity to meet with some of the most talented leaders across industries in the UK while forging connections on business opportunities that will benefit Illinoisans and people from Britain alike."
“The UK is one of the top foreign investors in Illinois, so this trip is about building on that strength to encourage more British companies to be in Illinois,” said Intersect Illinois CEO Dan Seals. “We’re making the case for our skilled workforce, our central location, our quality of life, and our international outlook.”
Illinois exports surpassed $78 billion in 2022, supporting over 800,000 jobs in Illinois. Exports to the United Kingdom totaled $1.94 billion in 2022.
Illinois is the largest exporting state in the Midwest and the 5th largest in the nation. The United Kingdom is Illinois' 13th largest import market.