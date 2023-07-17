Pritzker, delegates meet with leaders in the United Kingdom to start cooperative talks

On July 17, Governor JB Pritzker participated in meetings with government and education leaders as well as a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom as part of his trade mission.

The Governor and President of the University of Illinois system, Dr. Timothy Killeen, met with Sir Gerry McCormac, Principal and Vice Chancellor of the University of Stirling, and Sir Peter Mathieson, the Principal and Vice Chancellor of the University to Edinburgh.

Pritzker talked about opportunities to strengthen the transatlantic connection between post-secondary institutions in the United Kingdom and Illinois.

Leaders hoped to allow for increased funding for United Kingdom researchers while increasing the talent pipeline flow to Illinois.

The day continued with a tour of the Palace of Westminster led by Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office David Rutley, followed by a private lunch at Carlton Gardens.

During the meeting, delegation members discussed trade and investment between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Right after lunch, Pritzker attended a meeting with Jane Hartley, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, to further enhance the United States and United Kingdom's economic relationship.

To end the day, the Governor attended the United States Embassy Reception with the Illinois delegation.

Over the next few days, the Governor will continue meetings discussing the cooperation between the United Kingdom and Illinois in the areas of manufacturing, clean energy, technology, quantum, hospitality, and real estate.