Pritzker announces record-breaking Illinois hotel revenue in FY23, tourism growth

CHICAGO — On Monday, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity joined together to announce that Illinois has reached its highest-ever hotel revenue figures in Fiscal Year 2023 — $308 million.

This total surpasses the pre-pandemic record set in Fiscal Year 2019.

In 2022, Illinois welcomed 111 million visitors who spent $44 billion in 2022.

“I am proud to announce that in the fiscal year ending June 30, Illinois saw the highest ever hotel revenue numbers. More tourism means millions of new visitors exploring all the amazing things that our state and city have to offer – supporting small businesses and local economies along the way,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

“Whether you’re a life-long resident of the Land of Lincoln looking to explore your own state, or an out-of-town visitor curious to discover the cool entertainment, award winning culinary delights, or all the great local shopping: we’re here to welcome you.”

“Our highest-ever hospitality revenue is proof that we are truly the middle of everything, and our administration is driven to continue supporting the residents and local economies that make Illinois a world-class destination for tourism,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “Despite disruptions caused by the pandemic, we bounced back better than ever because every visitor can find something to love in Illinois - and we will keep shining a light on all our great state has to offer.”

The Illinois Department of Revenue provides state hotel revenue total collections, with figures representing all of Illinois' hotels, motels, and lodging establishment's taxable revenue.

State Hotel Revenues Collected:

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 $296,284,950.38 $249,905,941.23 $93,223,761.71 $226,465,760.39 $307,748,039.42

Visitor Economic Data, measured by Calendar Year

Year Visitors Visitor Spending 2018 117 million visitors $44.2 billion 2019 122.8 million visitors (+5% from 2018) $45.5 billion (+3% from 2018) 2020 67.4 million visitors (-45% from 2019) $23.3 billion (-49% from 2019) 2021 97.1 million visitors (+44% from 2020) $32.2 billion (+39% from 2020) 2022 111.3 million visitors (+14% from 2021; 91% of 2019 record level) $44.3 billion (+37% from 2021; 97% of 2019 record level)

“Under Governor Pritzker’s leadership, Illinois has made unprecedented investments in the travel and tourism industry and more visitors are coming to Illinois and supporting our businesses as a result,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Illinois is the Middle of Everything – a world renowned destination where you can enjoy natural treasures, small town charm and big city amenities or whatever adventure you are looking for. We’re excited to build upon this record-breaking progress as we continue to promote Illinois and support the industry.”

“The hotel industry was among the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, so these numbers are encouraging as the industry continues to work to recover,” said Michael Jacobson, President and CEO, Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association. “We look forward to returning to our place as a strong economic engine for the state as demand for tourism returns and occupancy numbers rise closer to pre-pandemic levels. I want to thank Governor Pritzker for his efforts to support Illinois’ tourism economy as we continue welcoming visitors back to our communities.”

Illinois has made important investments to the travel and tourism industry, including:

$8 million for 2 funding rounds to support projects along Route 66

$3 million for tourism marketing grants

$33 million for 2 rounds of tourism and festival grants

200 awards benefitting communities statewide

Hundreds of millions of dollars have been distributed back to hotels, restaurants, and other tourism businesses through the Back to Business (B2B) and Business Interruption Grant programs

To learn more, visit the Illinois Office of Tourism's website.