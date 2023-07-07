Pritzker announces largest multi-year infrastructure repair program in Illinois history

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — On Friday, Governor Pritzker and state officials met at the Illinois Department of Transportation headquarters to announce the largest multi-year program to fix infrastructure in state history.

$40.99 billion will be invested over the next six years to improve all modes of transportation state-wide:

Roads and bridges

Aviation

Transit

Freight

Passenger Rail

Waterways

Bicycle and Pedestrian Accommodations

“Over the next six years, we’re investing over $40 billion to improve all modes of transportation across our great state. That means better roads and bridges, modernized transit and aviation, and expanded and faster passenger rail service,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Rebuild Illinois has increased safety, efficiency, and opportunities for residents all over the state — and over the next few years, we will keep building on that progress, with all 102 counties of Illinois included in the multi-year program.”

The Fiscal Year 2024-29 Proposed Highway and Multimodal Improvement Program's objective is to invest $27.03 billion in roads and bridges, with $4.6 billion identified for the current fiscal year.

$13.96 billion is programmed for other modes, spread out statewide through 102 counties.

On the highways side, the program aims to improve 3,006 miles of roads and just over 9.8 million square feet of bridge deck.

The funding will also go towards maintaining 738 miles of roads and 1.1 million square feet of bridge deck.

The new program overall will increase the investment in Illinois roads and bridges by $2.43 billion over six years.

Expanding on Rebuild Illinois projects, IDOT received authority to use alternative project delivery on certain projects in the program.

“This latest multiyear program shows how the Governor’s Rebuild Illinois continues to revitalize and modernize the state’s infrastructure in new and exciting ways, with major projects underway or about to start in every region of the state,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Up and down Illinois, IDOT is delivering improvements that will make our transportation system more resilient, equitable and accessible now and for generations to come.”

“Rebuild Illinois is putting thousands of union carpenters to work with family-sustaining wages and benefits that support local communities across our great state,” said Gary Perinar, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council. “The Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council appreciates everything Gov. Pritzker has done to lead the charge on this much-needed modernization of our state’s aging infrastructure. The new Multi-Year Program is another massive investment that will benefit every corner of Illinois and our 52,000 members stand ready to get to work!”

“We want to thank Governor Pritzker and the General Assembly for continuing to prioritize critical infrastructure investments,” said Chicago Laborers' District Council Business Manager James P. Connolly. “This multi-year program will create good jobs, improve safety, and help grow our economy for the next generation.”

"Rebuild Illinois has allowed historic investment to take place as we revitalize our state's transportation systems," said Illinois Railroad Association President Tim Butler. "As the only state home to all six Class 1 railroads, we truly connect the entire continent via rail and help deliver the goods we all rely upon. Our members thank Governor Pritzker and all those who understand the importance of our railroads and who work to ensure we have transportation systems which lead the nation."