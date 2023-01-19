 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pritzker administration relaunches "Opening Doors" homebuyer assistance program

  • 0
First-time homebuyers

First-time homebuyers are being shut out of the market like never before.

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Governor JB Pritzker announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help working-class families and underrepresented communities of color throughout the state of Illinois.

The Opening Doors program is designed to aid lower-income people of color who have historically faced steeper barriers in their path toward homeownership with $6,000 in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs.

This latest round of assistance is funded through $8 million in state Rebuild Illinois capital funds and is expected to assist more than 1,300 potential homebuyers.

This program is offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA).

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com