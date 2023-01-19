Pritzker administration relaunches "Opening Doors" homebuyer assistance program

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Governor JB Pritzker announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help working-class families and underrepresented communities of color throughout the state of Illinois.
The Opening Doors program is designed to aid lower-income people of color who have historically faced steeper barriers in their path toward homeownership with $6,000 in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs.
This latest round of assistance is funded through $8 million in state Rebuild Illinois capital funds and is expected to assist more than 1,300 potential homebuyers.
This program is offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA).