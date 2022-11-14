Pritzker Administration provided more than $1 Billion in rental assistance to renters and landlords

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Governor JB Pritzker announced the state has paid out over $1 billion in rental assistance to landlords and renters.
In a joint release with the Illinois Housing Development Authority, Pritzker said nearly $1.2 billon has been released in emergency rental assistance since 2020.
The money supported those facing eviction.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the state approved nearly 30,000 applications.
“Since day one of my administration, I’ve made it clear that housing is not a privilege —it’s a right,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “That’s why when COVID-19 brought upon devastating economic impacts in our most vulnerable communities, we created the Illinois Rental Payment Program so that no Illinois family had to choose between making rent or putting food on the table. Today, I am proud to announce that round two of that very program dispersed more nearly $1.02 billion in emergency rental assistance — keeping a roof over the head of over 137,000 households. This is the kind of program that changes lives — and it’s the kind of work that we will continue to do.”
Assistance for those facing immediate eviction is still available through the Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP). Program information can be found at www.illinoishousinghelp.org/cbrap.