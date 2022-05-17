Pritzker administration awards $4 Million in grant funding for projects along Route 66

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced $4 million in grant awards for various projects across the state.
It's designed to spur tourism, bolster educational opportunities, and support an increase of Electric Vehicle (EV) travel – which will create and modernize attractions along the Mother Road leading up to the 100th Anniversary of Route 66.
This grant – which was open to Illinois' Certified Convention and Visitor Bureaus (CVBs) – was awarded to Great Rivers and Routes CVB, Heritage Corridor CVB, Visit Oak Park CVB, and Springfield CVB for innovative projects that span Route 66 throughout the state.
Projects include: the installation of EV charging stations along Route 66 in Berwyn, Pontiac, and Wilmington; an interactive Virtual Reality exhibit designed to highlight the experience of Black Americans living or traveling along Route 66 in Springfield; transforming a service station into a Route 66 Visitors Center in Edwardsville; and a statewide Route 66 marketing campaign.