Pritzker administration awards $38.7M to improve housing accessibility

ROCKFORD -- Nearly $39 million in state and federal resources will finance the creation or preservation of permanent supportive housing across the state.
The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) Board announced the award.
The awards will support the construction and rehabilitation of 5 developments containing 100 units of affordable housing for persons at risk of homelessness, residents with physical challenges or mental health needs, and other vulnerable populations.
To further support the success of residents over the long term, the housing will be integrated with flexible supportive services designed to help these households maintain their housing stability, health, and independence.
“Here in Illinois, a safe place to call home isn’t a privilege—it’s a right,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“My administration is committed to eliminating homelessness, and one of the ways we are doing that is by investing in affordable housing developments to strengthen our capacity to serve vulnerable populations. From Springfield to Cahokia Heights, this latest round of funding in federal and state dollars for IHDA’s Permanent Supportive Housing Development Program will ensure that more Illinoisans have access to housing in their own communities—giving them the support and stability they need to thrive.”
The Permanent Supportive Housing Development Program was created to support Illinois’ efforts increase the community-based housing options available to vulnerable populations and those leaving institutional settings.