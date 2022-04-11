Pritzker Administration Awards $250,000 in Broadband READY Grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) —Illinois is continuing to invest in expanding broadband in every region of the state.
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced today the second group of Broadband Regional Engagement for Adoption + Digital Equity (READY) five regional entities have been selected to receive a total of $250,000.
Broadband READY grants empower regions to explore opportunities for equitable advances in the areas of broadband access, adoption, and utilization. Each grantee will create deliverables that provide a comprehensive assessment of the broadband landscape in their respective region, which will guide program integration and resource investment to close gaps in broadband equity and inclusion.
Governor JB Pritzker and his administration states that they will "continue to empower communities to realize their collective vision of digital equity, because they know they hold the wisdom to create solutions.”
Through the READY program, five institutions with regional ties were awarded a total of $250,000 ($50,000 each) to conduct research and outreach on digital equity:
Bloomington-Normal EDC (North Central Region)
Chicago State University (Northeast Region)
Northern Illinois University (Northwest Region)
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (Southwest Region)
Western Illinois University (West Central Region)
Combined with the four participants from the first group, the Broadband READY program is actively engaging in regional planning across the state in preparation for statewide broadband expansion and digital equity programming.