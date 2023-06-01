Pride month kicks off in June with Stateline celebrations underway this weekend

ROCKFORD — June is pride month, a time highlighting and celebrating LGBTQ+ communities.
This weekend Rockford is continuing its annual pride month celebrations.
It's also a time to reflect on the steps taken to get here.
“There's times where this was not easy, this was illegal, this was considered mental illness. In today's world that is not the case,” says Dr. Lisa Breisch, director of the Spectrum of Rockford LGBT Counseling Program.
It’s providing support and education for the LQBTQ community and advocating for equal rights since 2008.
“We want respect, fair treatment, and to not experience discrimination, prejudice, or hate crimes… so we have to protect our community, we have to stand up for our rights, we have to provide services and care that meet the individual,” she adds.
Owners of ‘The Office' nightclub in downtown Rockford are taking part in Rockford's annual pride celebrations this weekend.
Kyra Hill, The Office Owner, says “This month kicks off and reminds people we still have to stand up for everything we rightfully deserve.”
Owner Brian Finn says they pride themselves in being an all inclusive bar, showing acceptance for everyone.
“It can't just be in our bar, it's got to be throughout the community. It starts with community leaders, and I feel that we have a big support system with them,” Finn says.
They're hoping the month-long pride celebration helps bring everyone closer together.
“We should treat each other with respect and try to get along and enjoy life. We only get one,” Finn adds.
Rockford's 2023 Rockford Pride Parade will kick off Saturday at 1 p.m. at Davis Park followed by The Office's Alley Party that goes until 8 p.m. open to all ages.
Spectrum of Rockford LGBT, parented by the Harmony Center, is also extending hours to increase services providing more therapy groups and volunteer opportunities.