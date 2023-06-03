Pride Month celebrations take place in Rockford

ROCKFORD — Pride Month events were hosted by The Office Niteclub in Downtown Rockford Saturday. These events included a parade and the Rockford Pride Alley Party.
The Office Niteclub is continuing to work on bringing events such as these to Rockford.
"We hold this so everybody has a place to go just for our pride. You know, like I said, the big cities have their big parades and stuff like that. We're getting there here in Rockford but this one will be our biggest year yet with over 75 vendors, many food trucks so, we just do it for the community," said Kyra Hill, one of the owners of The Office Niteclub.
The Rockford Pride Alley Party began only four years ago and has continued to see more and more success.
"It's been great. We actually outgrew the space that we had and as you see we're in two different adjacent parking lots but it's a great time. As you see, there's a lot of people here. It's really good," said Brian Finn, an owner at The Office Niteclub.
To help support the event, one of the vendors got back into their business, something they have happily continued with.
"The owners of The Office asked me to kind of come out of retirement a liitle bit and as a gay business owner come and vend at the Rockford Pride Alley Party so I've been doing this for the past three years. It's one of my favorite days of the entire year," said Alex McIntrye, the owner of The Vintage Beau vendor.
And for one guest, a little distance and extra time even went into the celebrations in Downtown.
"I was at the first parade this afternoon in Elgin, this morning, and it was great and I thought well... I saw that Rockford was going to have one. I thought well, I'll take a right onto Rockford and see what you have out here," said guest, Michael Murphy.
Another person said the Rockford community is a big part of what made the event what it was for her.
"I actually ran into some old friends of mine. This event has been pretty fun It's been bringing a lot of people together," said guest, Emily Ramirez.
And when it comes to working at the Rockford Pride Alley Party, one vendor returned for his second year and another good experience.
"It's a good vibe all the way around. Everyone's having a great time," said Corey Swandorg, the owner of Corey Swandorg's Crafts vendor.