Pride Month celebrations continue with Rainbow Party at Belvidere's Ida Public Library

BELVIDERE — People of Belvidere came out to show their support for the Ida Public Library’s Rainbow Party during pride month.
In addition to the public library's monthly rainbow club, this event created a space for everyone to come hang out, make some crafts and enjoy some snacks while being in the company of those who love and support one another.
A small group of people decided to protest but the majority of the people who participated in the event were in full support of it.
"Libraries are for everyone, books are for everyone, they always have been, they always will be. And so I think today's events have shown us that,” says Belvidere resident Jacklyn Costa.
“We're all human beings and we all have feelings... and we need to find a way to have a good middle ground where we can all be together and understand that,” added Elizabeth Costa.
This month Ida Public Library is also putting a spotlight on books written by queer authors, and books depicting queer relationships and characters.