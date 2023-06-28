 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy
for fine particulate matter statewide on Wednesday June 28th and
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups for fine particulate matter statewide
for Thursday June 29th.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada continues in the region, pushing air
quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Air Quality Index
forecasts and levels can normally be found at AirNow.gov, but the
unique widespread nature of this episode prompted this additional
alert.

Sensitive individuals, including people with heart or lung disease,
older adults, children and teenagers, minority populations, and
outdoor workers should avoid long or intense outdoor activity.
Everyone else should reduce long or intense outdoor activity and take
more breaks during outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions and protect
your health can be found at www.airnow.gov.

Media contact...217 558 1536.

Pride Month celebrations continue with Rainbow Party at Belvidere's Ida Public Library

  Updated
BELVIDERE — People of Belvidere came out to show their support for the Ida Public Library’s Rainbow Party during pride month. 

In addition to the public library's monthly rainbow club, this event created a space for everyone to come hang out, make some crafts and enjoy some snacks while being in the company of those who love and support one another. 

A small group of people decided to protest but the majority of the people who participated in the event were in full support of it. 

"Libraries are for everyone, books are for everyone, they always have been, they always will be. And so I think today's events have shown us that,” says Belvidere resident Jacklyn Costa.  

“We're all human beings and we all have feelings... and we need to find a way to have a good middle ground where we can all be together and understand that,” added Elizabeth Costa. 

This month Ida Public Library is also putting a spotlight on books written by queer authors, and books depicting queer relationships and characters. 

